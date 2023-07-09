UP: Dalit youth thrashed, forced to lick shoes

A youth, belonging to the Dalit community, was allegedly thrashed by a contractual employee of the State Electricity Department and forced him to lick his shoe.

Police have arrested the accused and an FIR has been registered against him. The Department has also terminated his services with immediate effect.

The incident took place in Sonbhadra district under Shahganj Police Station area. The contractual lineman thrashed the youth who had connected electricity connections disconnected of some people due to pending arrears.

The video of this incident of July 6 is going viral on social media. The DGP has also taken cognizance of the matter. The DIG has been asked to go to the spot and investigate.

Police CO Amit Kumar confirmed here on Sunday that the accused Tejbali Singh was arrested after registering a case.

Sources said that for two days, efforts were made to suppress the incident. So much pressure was put on the victim that he was not ready to register an FIR even after reaching the police station.

As soon as the video went viral on social media, when the police called the victim to the police station. After watching the video, he shared information about the whole matter but refused to lodge any complaint.

After a lot of persuasion by the police, late in the evening he agreed to give the application, following which the police took action by registering a case under SC/ST Act and other sections of IPC.