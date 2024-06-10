UP Congress to bring out 5-day Dhanyavad Yatra in state from tomorrow

Uttar Pradesh Congress will take out a ‘ Dhanyavad Yatra’ in all the 403 assemblies of the state from June 11 to June 15.

The decision was taken in the meeting chaired by National General Secretary/In-charge Uttar Pradesh Avinash Pandey and State Congress President Ajay Rai, state party spokesperson Anshu Awasthi disclosed on Monday.

He said,” The citizens and voters of UP have played a leading and important role in saving the country’s Constitution and democracy. The people of UP showed amazing sense in this Lok Sabha election and voted on their issues against the BJP and Narendra Modi.”

Anshu Awasthi said that state in-charge and National General Secretary Avinash Pandey will also participate in the yatra, along with State Congress president Ajay Rai, the winning Lok Sabha MPs of Congress, MLAs, and all senior leaders.

Congress has won six seats, Samajwadi Party 37 while the BJP bagged 33 constituencies in just-concluded Lok Sabha elections.