UP totally ignored in the Union Budget, laments Akhilesh Yadav

Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav lamented that Uttar Pradesh was totally ignored in the Union Budget.

Taking a dig at the Central government for special schemes to Bihar and Andhra Pradesh, he said, “To save the government both the states have been given the benefits of special schemes. It is good that Bihar and Andhra Pradesh have been linked to special schemes, but is there anything in the budget for the farmers of a state like UP which gives a prime minister…”

“If we look at Uttar Pradesh, what is the investment situation? Their ongoing projects were never completed on time,” he added.

“When the public has elected you for a third term, what should be the duty of the government? Do you have any arrangement to provide MSP for horticulture crops,” he asked the ruling party.

Pointing out that the government has not created a single market in the last 10 years, the SP chief asked, “When there are no markets, where would the farmers go with their crops?”