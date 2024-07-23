Budget a mere statement of hollow claims: UP Congress

In a scathing remark against the Union Budget, Uttar Pradesh Congress President Ajay Rai on Tuesday said, “Like every time, this time too the budget is nothing but just statements and hollow claims. There is no clear road map to solve the major problems of the country, be it employment of youth, farmers or inflation”.

“New promises and announcements are being made again without completing those from the previous budget,” Ajay Rai said in his reaction to the Union Budget.

Ajay Rai said that by carefully watching the budget speeches of 2023 and 2024, many inconsistencies are evident. For example, the previous budget promised that one crore farmers would be brought under the ambit of natural farming in the next three years. The same promise has been repeated this year, which indicates that no progress has been made on this scheme in the past year.

“Similarly, the last budget promised the opening of 10,000 bio-input resource centres, a promise repeated in this budget. It is clear that no resource centres have been established in the past year,” he alleged.

The UP Congress president said an attempt was made to incorporate some promises from the Nyaya Patra of the Congress party, based on public opinion. However, that effort remains incomplete, such as the promise to provide apprenticeships to 1 crore youth over the next five years with a stipend of Rs 66,000 per year. It is now being said that they will cooperate.

“The truth is that in our letter, we had proposed giving this apprenticeship to all degree/diploma holders with an annual stipend of Rs 1 lakh,” he said.

Ajay Rai said that the Modi government lacks a clear vision for the country’s development and any clear intention to address key issues. A young country like India is unable to provide employment to youth, relief from inflation to the common man, fair prices to farmers, and water and forest land to tribals. As usual, this budget is disappointing, he added.