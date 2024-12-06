UP Congress to be restructured for 2027 assembly elections

In preparation for the 2027 assembly polls and to strengthen its grassroots base, the Uttar Pradesh Congress has dissolved all its state, district, city, and block committees with immediate effect.

The decision came following an order issued by the party’s national General Secretary, KC Venugopal, late on Thursday night. This move was based on the recommendation of the state president, Ajay Rai.

After the Lok Sabha elections, a comprehensive strategy was devised to expand the organization within the state. Ajay Rai conducted extensive visits to various districts as part of these efforts. During a central committee meeting, Congress National President Mallikarjun Kharge directed a reorganization at all levels, from the state to the block level.

According to party sources, all committees will now be reconstituted. Six national secretaries appointed to the state, along with Ajay Rai, will visit districts to identify active leaders and assign them responsibilities. These new committees, spanning from the state to the block level, will focus on the upcoming Assembly elections.

Senior Congress leader Anil Yadav stated that Priyanka Gandhi’s formula would be employed to rejuvenate the party. This approach emphasizes the inclusion of youth and women while ensuring fair representation of all societal sections.

Ajay Rai, who assumed the role of state president on August 17, 2023, announced the state executive on November 25. The executive team comprised 16 vice presidents, 38 general secretaries, and 76 secretaries. Notably, 67 per cent of these officials are under 50 years of age, reflecting the implementation of the Udaipur Chintan Shivir resolutions.

In terms of representation, over 68 per cent of positions were allocated to backward classes, Dalits, and minorities. The state executive includes 23 Dalit, 22 Muslim, and 44 OBC leaders. Additionally, the general category saw 41 representatives, including 12 Thakurs, 16 Brahmins, and three Bhumihars.