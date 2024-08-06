UP collected Rs 1,886.26 crore more revenue in July this fiscal compared to last July: Minister

Uttar Pradesh has collected Rs 1,886.26 crore more non-tax revenue in July 2024 compared to July 2023.

State Finance Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna told the media here on Tuesday that in the main non-tax revenue items of the state, a total revenue of Rs 17,304.60 crore was received in July of the financial year 2024-25, whereas in July of the financial year 2023-24, a total revenue of Rs 15,418.34 crore was received. Thus, Rs 1,886.26 crore more revenue was received in July this year compared to July last year.

Khanna said that Rs 9,448.83 crore was received under GST and VAT in July 2024, which is 70.4 per cent of the revenue receipt target for July. Under GST and VAT, Rs 663.29 crore more was received in July this year compared to last year.

The Finance Minister said that under GST, a total revenue of Rs 6,804.46 crore was received in July 2024, compared to Rs 6,107.25 crore in July 2023. Under VAT, revenue of Rs 2,644.37 crore was received in July 2024, compared to Rs 2,678.29 crore in July 2023.

The Finance Minister said that a total revenue of Rs 3,952.53 crore was received under excise in July 2024, which is 84.1 per cent of the target set for the month. In July 2023, the revenue under this item was Rs 3,423.98 crore. Thus, Rs 528.55 crore more was received under the excise head in July this year compared to last year.

The revenue receipt under Stamp and Registration for July 2024 is Rs 2,762.50 crore, which is 86.3 per cent of the target set for the month. In July 2023, the receipt was Rs 2,225 crore. Thus, Rs 537.50 crore more was received under stamp and registration in July this year compared to last year.

He said that the revenue receipt under transport for July 2024 is Rs 902.55 crore, which is 92.2 per cent of the target set for the month. In July 2023, the receipt was Rs 775.98 crore. Thus, Rs 126.57 crore more has been received under the transport item in July this year compared to last year.

He said that the main item of non-tax revenue receipt under Geology and Mining for July 2024 is Rs 238.19 crore, which is 78.7 per cent of the target for this item. In July 2023, the receipt under this item was Rs 207.84 crore.

Suresh Kumar Khanna said that in the financial year 2024-25, a revenue of Rs 68,477.31 crore has been received under tax revenue up to July, which is 76.4 per cent of the target for this period. He said that Rs 2977.26 crore was received under non-tax revenue up to July 2024, which is 40.3 per cent of the target for this period. He said that Rs 37,780.04 crore has been received under GST and VAT up to July 2024, which is 71.8 per cent of the target set for this period. This includes Rs 28,462.31 crore and under GST and Rs 9,317.73 crore under VAT.

Similarly, in the current financial year up to July, Rs 15,737.11 crore has been received under the excise head, which is 83.7 per cent of the set target. Revenue collection from Stamps and Registration stands at Rs 10,177.65 crore, which is 84.4 per cent of the target. He said that up to July, the revenue of Rs 3,870.76 crore has been received from the transport item, which is 96.9 per cent of the target set for this period.