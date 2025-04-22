Topper among three of top 10 in UPSC merit list from UP

Prayagraj’s Shakti Dubey has topped the UPSC Civil Services Examination 2024. Two SDMs, a DPRO and a DSP of UP were also selected for the Civil Services while three aspirants, including Shakti Dubey, were in the top 10 merit list.

Aresident of Mama Bhanja Talab Naini in Prayagraj, Shakti Dubey is the daughter of Police Sub-inspector Devendra Dubey. Originally from Ballia, she did her graduation from the Allahabad University and did her master’s in biochemistry from the BHU. After completing her post graduation, she started preparations in 2018.

A total of 1,009 candidates in UPSC are included in the merit list announced on Tuesday.

Among others are Komal Punia of Saharanpur who got 6th rank in the merit list. She is an IIT Roorkee pass out. It was her second attempt.

In 10th place is Mayank Tripathi of Kannauj. He is presently training for DSP. It was his second attempt.

Hemant Mishra, who achieved 13th rank, is currently SDM of Mirzapur but is the native of Bihar.

Another SDM Saumya Mishra of Unnao got 18th rank .

DPRO Bijnore Damanprit Arora got 103rd position while Pradeep Mishra of Prayagraj got 324 rank.