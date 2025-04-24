Venomous fangs of terrorism will be crushed with unyielding resolve: UP CM

Thousands gathered at Deori Ghat on Thursday to bid a tearful farewell to Shubham Dwivedi of Kanpur, who lost his life in the brutal terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Kashmir.

The cremation was conducted with full state honours, in a moving ceremony marked by solemn dignity and public solidarity.

Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath visited Shubham’s Hathipur (Kanpur) residence to pay his respects. Bowing before the mortal remains of the brave youth, the Chief Minister offered heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family.

He spoke with Shubham’s father and listened closely as his wife recounted the tragic incident.

Addressing the media afterwards, CM Yogi condemned the Pahalgam terror attack as a “barbaric and cowardly act,” asserting that it is a sign that terrorism is on its last breath. He reiterated the government’s commitment to a zero-tolerance policy on terrorism and extremism, assuring the people of Uttar Pradesh and the nation that those responsible will face the full force of justice.

“This government will crush the venomous fangs of terror with absolute resolve,” the Chief Minister declared. “Those involved in this conspiracy will face severe consequences, and the nation will bear witness to it. The terrorists and their handlers will be punished for the barbarity inflicted upon Hindu women, stripping them of their sindoor in an act of inhuman cruelty. There should be no doubt about this.”

CM Yogi further emphasized that the April 22 attack in Pahalgam, where innocent tourists were targeted based on their religion, is not only condemned by India but by every civilized society around the world. “No society with a conscience can tolerate such acts,” he said.

Highlighting decisive steps taken at the national level, the Chief Minister pointed out that the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS), chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has already made key decisions in response. Home Minister Amit Shah personally visited the affected areas, and a comprehensive strategy to eliminate terrorism is now underway.

“The final nail is being driven into the coffin of terrorism,” CM Yogi remarked. “India has taken a firm stand under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The entire country must unite in trust and determination to uphold our zero-tolerance policy and bring an end to extremism once and for all.”

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed deep sorrow over the tragic loss of Shubham Dwivedi, stating that Shubham was the only son of his family and had been married just two months ago. “We pray for the peace of his soul and extend our heartfelt condolences to the grieving family,” the Chief Minister said. “At this painful time, the entire nation stands united in condemning this inhuman and barbaric act.”

Reaffirming the government’s commitment, CM Yogi emphasized that the double-engine government firmly stands with Shubham’s family in this hour of grief. “This is a government that follows a zero-tolerance policy towards terrorism and barbarity. Unlike those who withdraw cases against terrorists for vote bank politics, this government delivers justice and stands by its people with unwavering resolve.”

Shubham’s mortal remains arrived in Lucknow on Wednesday night and were later transported to Kanpur. Following the Chief Minister’s instructions, all arrangements were made for his cremation with full state honours.

To personally share the family’s grief, CM Yogi visited their residence in Hathipur, where he met with Shubham’s father and wife, listening closely to their account of the incident. The pain of losing a newlywed son echoed deeply in the sombre atmosphere.

The Chief Minister was accompanied by several prominent leaders, including Assembly Speaker Satish Mahana, BJP State President Bhupendra Chaudhary, Cabinet Minister Rakesh Sachan, MP Ramesh Awasthi, Minister Pratibha Shukla, along with local MLAs and senior officials.