UP CM offers condolences to family of Pahalgam terror attack victim

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday expressed deep sorrow and offered heartfelt condolences following the tragic death of Shubham Dwivedi, a Kanpur resident, in a terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir.

The Chief Minister personally conveyed his sympathies during a phone call to the grieving father, Sanjay Dwivedi.

The CM paid tribute to Shubham Dwivedi, condemning the terrorist attack and expressing profound grief over the tragic loss.

In a post shared on his official X account, he wrote, “The tragic demise of Shri Shubham Dwivedi from Kanpur district in the cowardly terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, is deeply saddening.”

During his conversation with Sanjay Dwivedi, the Chief Minister assured the grieving father that the Uttar Pradesh government stands firmly with the family during this difficult time and pledged all possible assistance.

Furthermore, CM Yogi directed state officials to make arrangements for Shubham Dwivedi’s mortal remains to be brought back to his home district of Kanpur with full state honours.

He also prayed to Lord Ram to grant peace to the departed soul and to give strength to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss.

Shubham Dwivedi’s home is shrouded in sorrow following his tragic death in the Pahalgam terror attack.

Just two months after his wedding on February 12, he was shot dead by terrorists on Tuesday, right in front of his wife, in Pahalgam.

Advertisement