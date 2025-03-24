UP CM Yogi urges peaceful, respectful celebration of upcoming festivals

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath reviewed the law and order situation ahead of the upcoming festivals.

During the meeting on Sunday night held through video conferencing, the CM issued key directives to officials regarding organising a three-day ‘Janpadiya Vikas Utsav’ in all districts to mark the completion of eight years of the state government.

The Chief Minister emphasised that significant festivals such as Chaitra Navratri, Ram Navami, Eid-ul-Fitr, and Baisakhi are approaching. Over the past decade, the Central Government and the state government over the last eight years have ensured that festivals of all religions and communities are celebrated in a peaceful and harmonious atmosphere. This tradition must continue. No actions against established customs should be taken, and strict measures should be enforced against any elements attempting to disrupt social harmony.

“During festivals, processions and fairs are organised at various locations, making it crucial to maintain law and order. Given the spirit of joy and enthusiasm associated with these celebrations, it is essential to remain vigilant and proactive. In line with a zero-tolerance policy, strict action should be taken against those making provocative statements,” he said.

The CM said the government must ensure the provision of all necessary facilities during the festivities. Efforts should be made considering local requirements to facilitate peaceful and harmonious celebrations.

“Special vigilance is required on the occasion of ‘Alvida ki Namaz.’ Adequate arrangements for cleanliness, hygiene, and drinking water should be ensured for Eid celebrations,” he said.

CM Adityanath emphasised that religious activities should not obstruct roads. Sensitive areas should be identified, and additional police personnel deployed accordingly. Increased foot patrolling and an active PRV 112 response system are essential. Social media must be closely monitored, and positive messages disseminated to the public. Peace committee meetings should be conducted, and media engagement leveraged to maintain communal harmony. Swift action and effective communication are crucial in handling untoward incidents.

The CM said senior officials at the police station, circle, district, range, zone, and division levels should communicate actively with religious leaders and prominent figures in their respective areas. Even a minor rumour can disturb the atmosphere, necessitating heightened alertness from the police administration. Close monitoring of individuals involved in cow smuggling and related offenses is essential, the Chief Minister said.

On the occasion of Shri Ram Navami in Ayodhya and Chaitra Navratri, a large number of devotees will visit Maa Vindhyavasini Dham, Devipatan Dham, Maa Shakumbhari Dham in Saharanpur, and Sitapur. These significant religious festivals should be managed as exemplary events of good governance and efficient administration.

The Chief Minister instructed that advanced crowd management strategies should be implemented, and key locations adorned with attractive decorations. Considering the intense summer heat, proper arrangements for drinking water, canopies, and mats should be made for the convenience of devotees. Additionally, special deployment of women police personnel should be ensured at Devi temples, he stated.

He said all emergency services, including healthcare, must remain highly alert during festivals. Ambulances should be fully operational and on standby, he added.