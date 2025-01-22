UP CM Yogi and cabinet colleagues take a holy dip at Sangam, pray for welfare of all

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and his cabinet colleagues took a holy dip in the Sangam at Tirtharaj Prayagraj on Wednesday and prayed for the welfare of the entire world.

Describing the Sangam bath as a symbol of Indian culture and Sanatan Dharma, the Chief Minister said it conveys the message of spiritual peace, religious devotion, and social welfare.

“Bathing at the Triveni Sangam is not just a call for personal purification but for the overall welfare of society. In this divine event of Mahakumbh 2025, crores of devotees from all over the world are coming to take a holy dip in the Sangam. This bath conveys the message of religion, culture, and faith. It is not merely a religious ritual but also a sacred call for public welfare and self-purification,” the CM said.

He further said that the Mahakumbh is a symbol of the divinity and universality of Indian culture. Sangam Snan conveys the message that purity and prosperity can be attained in life through the power of religion and culture.

The Triveni Sangam is the sacred confluence where the Ganga, Yamuna, and the invisible Saraswati meet. It is regarded as the centre for attaining salvation and the purification of the soul. According to the scriptures, bathing at the Sangam is described as the path to freedom from all sins and spiritual progress.

In this sequence, the Chief Minister and all the members of his cabinet first offered prayers at Triveni Sankul in Arail. They then proceeded to the Sangam via motorboat, where the bathing was completed with the ritual chanting of mantras and havan.

Along with the Chief Minister, both Deputy Chief Ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak, Finance and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Suresh Khanna, Jal Shakti Minister Swatantra Dev Singh, Agriculture Minister Surya Pratap Shahi, Industrial Development Minister Nand Gopal Gupta Nandi, Tourism Minister Jaiveer Singh, and ministers Lakshmi Narayan Chaudhary, Dharampal, and Anil Rajbhar, among others, participated in the ceremony.

This is the second time in the Yogi government that the entire cabinet has taken the Sangam bath together on the occasion of the Kumbh. Earlier, in 2019, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, along with his entire cabinet, had taken a dip of faith in the Sangam during the Kumbh held at Tirtharaj Prayagraj. On that occasion, along with the Chief Minister and the entire cabinet, Akhara Parishad President Narendra Giri and other saints also took a holy dip in the Sangam.

Earlier, the Yogi government also held a cabinet meeting at the Mahakumbh. All 54 ministers of the UP government were asked to attend the meeting, which was held at Triveni Sankul in Arail.