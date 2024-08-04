UP CM terms hockey team’s quarter-final victory in Paris Olympics as historic

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath congratulated the Indian men’s hockey team on their victory over Britain in a thrilling 4-2 penalty shootout in the quarter-final of the Paris Olympics on Sunday.

He hailed the achievement as the “victory of every countryman” and expressed hope that this winning streak continues.

CM Yogi wrote on his X handle using #TheHockeyIndia, “The Indian hockey team has once again created history by defeating Great Britain to reach the semi-finals of the Olympics. Hearty congratulations to all the players and every proud Indian. This historic achievement belongs to every Indian. May this victorious journey continue…Jai Hind.”

In the quarter-final match, with both teams tied at 1-1 at the end of regulation time, the result was decided by a penalty shootout, where the Indian team triumphed 4-2. If the Indian team wins the semi-final, it will secure another medal for the country.

