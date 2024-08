Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed profound grief over the passing of former West Bengal Chief Minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee. He prayed for peace for the departed soul and strength for the family to endure the huge loss.

CM Yogi wrote on his official ‘X’ handle: “Deeply saddened to hear that former West Bengal CM, Shri Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee has left for his heavenly abode. I extend my heartfelt condolences to his family and supporters and pray to Prabhu Shri Ram to grant peace to the departed soul and strength to his family to bear this profound loss. Om Shanti.”

