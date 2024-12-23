UP CM commemorates 122nd birth anniversary of Chaudhary Charan Singh

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday attended a programme marking the 122nd birth anniversary of former prime minister and ‘Bharat Ratna’ Chaudhary Charan Singh here.

He said, “Chaudhary Charan Singh’s birth anniversary has been observed as ‘Kisan Samman Diwas’ in Uttar Pradesh since 2002.”

Advertisement

He recalled Chaudhary Charan Singh’s belief that India cannot prosper if its farmers remain poor, emphasizing that the prosperity of the nation is integral to the well-being of its ‘Annadata’ farmers. “The initiatives launched in 2014 are now recognized globally as a model for agricultural development”, he stated.

Advertisement

Reflecting this vision, the double-engine government, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has been relentlessly working for farmers’ upliftment, he added.

He paid floral tributes to Chaudhary Charan Singh’s statue at the Vidhan Sabha and distributed tractor keys to 11 farmers under Chief Minister Krishak Uphaar Yojana, also flagging off the vehicles.

The Chief Minister noted that post-independence, Chaudhary Charan Singh parted ways with the Congress over issues concerning farmers.

“For the first time, PM Modi prioritized farmers on India’s political agenda, implementing transformative schemes such as the Soil Health Card, improved seed distribution, technological integration in agriculture, the Krishak Accident Insurance Scheme, Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana, Krishi Sinchayee Yojana, and the Kisan Samman Nidhi. These initiatives are driving substantial progress for farmers nationwide”, Yogi remarked.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath emphasized that in 2014, Prime Minister Narendra Modi committed to doubling farmers’ incomes. Highlighting the progress in Uttar Pradesh, he stated that between 1996 and 2017, sugarcane farmers received Rs 95,000 crore, whereas since 2017, Rs 2.61 lakh crore has been directly transferred to their accounts via DBT.

PM Modi’s focus on reducing farming costs and increasing productivity aims to ensure the prosperity and happiness of farmers.

The Chief Minister noted that the double-engine government has made significant strides in enhancing irrigation, providing additional facilities to 23 lakh hectares of land in the past seven and a half years. The state government is also supplying free electricity to 14 lakh private tube wells, incurring an annual expense of Rs 2,000–2,500 crore.

Furthermore, efforts are underway to connect existing tube wells to solar panels. Both central and state governments have introduced multiple initiatives to boost farmers’ incomes, he informed.

Acknowledging the achievements of the farmers honored during the event, the CM praised their inspiring efforts, stating that farming is profitable when pursued with dedication. He shared success stories of farmers achieving record-breaking crop yields, including wheat, paddy, maize, mustard, and millet.

The Chief Minister congratulated the innovative farmers and directed the Agriculture Department to disseminate their successful methods through Krishi Vigyan Kendras, ensuring that other farmers can learn and benefit from their practices.

The Chief Minister emphasized the need to transition towards toxin-free farming to reduce costs and preserve soil health. He noted that while the Earth is revered as a mother, its well-being often goes neglected.

He said, “Embracing modern technology, training, and knowledge is essential for sustainable farming practices. Currently, natural farming is being practiced on approximately 1.25 lakh acres in the state, and there is a pressing need to expand this area to secure a brighter and more sustainable future for the next generation.”