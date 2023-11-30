UP CM assures priority to quality startup products in govt purchases

Reiterating his commitment to give priority to them in government purchases, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath called on the MSME entrepreneurs of the state not to compromise on the quality of their products.

In his address during the Udyami Mahasammelan organised by the Indian Industries Association here on Thursday, the Chief Minister noted that the MSME sector of Uttar Pradesh has emerged as the biggest strength of self-reliant India. “We have done remarkable work towards getting rid of ‘Inspector Raj’ by strengthening technology,” he added.

He said, “The result of our efforts to eradicate ‘Inspector Raj’ by bolstering technology is evident today. The whole world is looking towards Uttar Pradesh with confidence. We should start preparing for the International Trade Show-2024 now.”

Advertisement

The chief minister also visited an exhibition on the theme “Transforming MSME towards Industry 4.0 and Skill 48”, in which MSME startup entrepreneurs from across the state showcased their products.

The chief minister noted the challenges that entrepreneurs faced in Uttar Pradesh prior to 2017 due to lack of a conducive environment and encouragement and support from the government. “The result of the scheme of promoting our traditional products as “One District, One Product” is in front of all of us. Not only has the country, even the world considered it an innovative project,” he said.

Discussing initiatives like the Nivesh Mitra Portal, Nivesh Sarathi Portal and Online Incentive Platform, CM Yogi underscored their remarkable contributions to enhancing investment possibilities and streamlining facilities for entrepreneurs within the state. “UP’s ranking in ease of doing business was at 14th place 6 years ago. Extensive reforms were made to this. The result is in front of everyone,” he stated.

Addressing the entrepreneurs, Yogi Adityanath encouraged the utilisation of local educational institutions for acquiring manpower. “For this, take the help of the PM and CM Internship Scheme,” he said.