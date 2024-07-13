UP BJP state working committee meeting tomorrow

Amid party leaders now openly criticising the party as well as the government for the Lok Sabha loss , Uttar Pradesh BJP will hold its crucial state working committee meeting here on Sunday.

It will be first meeting of the party after the Lok Sabha polls, where around 3000 BJP leaders including all Union and state ministers, MPs, Legislators, Lok Sabha candidates and leaders up to block level have been invited for a day long discussions.

BJP president and Union health minister J P Nadda will be the chief guest on the occasion along with UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. The state working committee meeting will be held at the conference hall of Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Law University here.

Advertisement

Though a meeting of the state executive members would be held on Saturday evening to finalise the agenda but as per the schedule political resolution on cultural nationalism and resolve to expose the opposition’s propaganda will be adopted in this meeting.

Meanwhile before the state working committee meeting BJP leaders have started raising the voices against the wrong doings of the leadership.

Senior BJP leader and former MLA ftom Pratapgarh district Moti Singh in a meeting on Thursday last said ,” have never seen such corruption in tehsils and police stations during this present regime in my entire political career.”

While a sitting BJP MLA from Jaunpur district Ramesh Chandra Mishra in a video said, ” central leadership should intervene, only then BJP government will be formed in the state.

The party also witnessed clashes among the workers and leaders at different places during the meeting held in every district to assess the reason behind the Lok Sabha loss. The leaders blamed each other for the party’s defeat.