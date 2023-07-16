UP ATS nabs an ISI agent

Uttar Pradesh ATS has nabbed an ISI agent from Gonda. Special DG Prashant Kumar, while confirming the arrest on Sunday, said Rais, a resident of Gonda, was lured by the ISI to become its agent.

Rais told the police during interrogation by the ATS that he had met a person named Armaan in Mumbai.

“Armaan said that injustice is being done to Muslims in India and convinced me into spying against India. Armaan also lured me with a job in Dubai and earning huge money,” he said.

Later Rais started talking to a Pakistani man named Hussain and had sent him photographs of military establishments and some important information.

Besides, Rais disclosed that he also connected some of his friends with ISI.

ATS officials said that Rais was provided with a Bangladeshi mobile number by a Pakistani handler through which he used to contact them and send documents.