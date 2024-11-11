UP assembly by-polls a litmus test for 2027

The by-elections being held to nine assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh is being seen as a litmus test for the future assembly elections to be held in 2027. With Congress out of the fray, it is now directly linked to the prestige of SP-BJP stalwarts in this by-election. It is a different matter that the result of the by-election will not affect the health of the government, but the prestige of several political leaders is at stake in the election. This is the reason everyone from CM Yogi Adityanath to SP President Akhilesh Yadav are campaigning hard to turn the political tide in their favour.

Among the by-election seats, Ghaziabad, Khair and Phulpur were held by BJP while Meerapur seat was won by RLD which was earlier with SP. Now RLD is also with BJP. Similarly, Majhwan seat was with Nishad Party, but this time BJP has fielded a former MLA from here. Of the nine seats where voting will take place on November 20, there is a direct contest between BJP and SP on most of them. BSP candidates are also in fray on some seats..

If we look at the situation of seats, not only Akhilesh Yadav’s but the reputation of the entire Saifai family is at stake on Karhal seat. Political experts say that if SP’s vote bank decreases in Karhal and BJP gains, its big message will go to the entire country. This is the reason why along with many ministers, Yogi has also held several public meetings here. The reputation of Lalji Verma, the SP MP from Katehri seat, is at stake. The political stature of Shivpal Singh Yadav, who was made in-charge by SP and Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak and Cabinet Minister Swatantradev Singh from BJP, Nishad Party President Dr. Sanjay Nishad, is also being tested here.

The reputation of Union Minister Anupriya Patel and her husband Ashish Patel is also at stake in Majhwan. So is that of RLD President Chaudhary Jayant Singh from Meerapur seat. The real test in Kurmi-dominated Phulpur is for MSME Minister Rakesh Sachan and SP General Secretary Inderjit Saroj. This seat is also linked to the prestige of Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad.

The command of Kundarki has been handed over to BJP state president Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary, general secretary organization Dharampal Singh and Minister JPS Rathore, while Ram Avtar Saini from SP has got a chance to show his strength. The result of Sisamau is sure to impact veteran BJP minister Suresh Khanna. Ghaziabad and Khair seats are also situated in a similar manner.

Political analyst say that the by-election is directly between SP and BJP. This election has become a question of reputation of CM Yogi and SP supremo Akhilesh Yadav. The strategy to win the elections is also being decided at the state level. BJP is claiming it will win all the seats, but if it gets even one seat more than five, it will be considered its achievement. On the other hand, by stopping this, SP will give a message to the public that like the Lok Sabha polls, its influence among the people still remains intact. The future of local satraps will also be decided on the basis of this election result.