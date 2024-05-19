Kangana Ranaut considers Bollywood exit after Lok Sabha elections

Actress Kangana Ranaut is making waves once again, this time with her declaration that she might be bidding farewell to Bollywood after the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. In a candid interview with Aaj Tak, she expressed her disillusionment with the glitzy world of Hindi cinema, labeling it as “fake” and filled with pretense.

When asked about the possibility of leaving the film industry if she emerges victorious from the Mandi constituency, where she is contesting in the upcoming elections, Kangana didn’t hesitate to affirm, “Yes.” She didn’t hold back in expressing her sentiments, stating, “The film world is a lie, everything there is fake. They create a very different environment. It is a glossy world like a fake bubble which is to attract the audience. This is the reality.”

For Kangana, passion is paramount. She reiterated her fervent nature, emphasizing that she has always pursued endeavors that truly engage her. “I am a very passionate person. I never wanted to do a job because I had to. Even in films I start writing, and when I get bored of playing a role, I direct or produce, so I have a very fertile mind and I want to be passionately engaged,” she explained.

The actress is stepping into the political arena for the first time, representing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in her hometown of Mandi. Currently immersed in her campaign activities, Kangana’s upcoming directorial venture, “Emergency,” is facing further delays. The film, which delves into the tumultuous 21-month period from 1975 to 1977 when former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi declared a state of emergency in India, was originally ready for a June release.

As Kangana Ranaut prepares to embark on a new chapter in her life, her fans eagerly await her next move, whether on the silver screen or in the realm of politics. With her trademark boldness and determination, she continues to challenge conventions and carve her unique path forward.