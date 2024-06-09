Rahul Gandhi to visit Wayanad on Wednesday to thank his voters

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to arrive in Wayanad on June 12 to thank the voters for electing him to the Lok Sabha with a thumping majority from the constituency.

Congress sources said he would be given a warm reception in two assembly constituencies, Wayanad and Malappuram.

Reports suggest that Rahul Gandhi, who was elected as a member of Parliament from Wayanad and Rae Bareli in UP, may opt to retain the UP seat as the Congress leadership feels it would be helpful for the party in making inroads into the Hindi heartland.

In case Rahul shifts the area of his activity to Uttara Pradesh, he is expected to give up his Wayanad seat on June 17.

Meanwhile, the UDF leadership is mounting pressure on Priyanka Gandhi to make her electoral debut from Wayanad once Rahul Gandhi decides to relinquish the seat in favour of Rae Bareli. Many Congress leaders have already urged the Congress general secretary to pick up the baton from his brother and contest the by-election from Wayanad.

Initially, there were reports that senior Congress leader K Muraleedharan, who suffered a humiliating defeat from the Thrissur seat at the hands of BJP leader and noted actor Suresh Gopi, would be considered for the Wayanad Lok Sabha seat. However, it has been reported that the state Congress leadership is now favouring the candidature of Priyanka.

Priyanka is no stranger to Wayanad where she participated in the election campaign of Brother Rahul and visited the constituency more than a dozen times