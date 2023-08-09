UP: 6 lakh youth given jobs under Mission Rozgar in last 6 years

Under Mission Rozgar, the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh has provided ample opportunities for government jobs to more than six lakh youths in six years.

A total of 13284 youth have got government jobs in the last two months alone, including 4558 youth within six days of July and 8726 youth in June, who received appointment letters from Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, said an official statement here on Wednesday.

The unemployment rate in Uttar Pradesh has dropped from over 19 per cent in 2016–17 to 3–4 per cent at present under the leadership of CM Yogi. This shows that employment opportunities have been generated in the state, and people are now getting jobs in a fair and transparent manner.

It is worth mentioning that the National Education Policy 2020 has been implemented, which includes the provision of various types of vocational courses in addition to the regular courses.

The state government has also launched a campaign to encourage students in secondary schools to opt for vocational courses while continuing with the regular curriculum.

This effort involves offering courses related to paramedical, drone technology, data analysis, 3D printing, or other certificate courses related to these fields. Comprehensive changes are being made to vocational education programs to facilitate the initiative.

Furthermore, the Yogi government has introduced a bill to establish a new Education Commission to ensure transparent recruitments in secondary education, basic, higher education, technical education, vocational education and Sanskrit schools.

Yogi Adityanath is committed to making Uttar Pradesh healthy. Out of the 13,284 youth who received appointment letters, more than 10,197 were given opportunities to join the Health Department. On June 9, the Chief Minister issued appointment letters to 7,182 ANMs in the health sector. Similarly, on June 10, he issued appointment letters to 1,442 staff nurses selected in SGPGI.

Furthermore, on July 18, the Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission appointed 1,573 ANMs through appointment letters. The aspirants who receive appointment letters will contribute to the realization of Yogi Adityanath’s vision of a healthy Uttar Pradesh.