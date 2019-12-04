A 15-year-old girl was allegedly abducted and gangraped by four men, including a CRPF jawan and the son of a retired jailor in Uttar Pradesh’s Mirzapur district, police said on Wednesday. All the accused have been arrested.

Those arrested includes Mahendra Kumar Yadav, a CRPF jawan, Ganesh Prasad Bind, Lovkush Pal and Jai Prakash Maurya, who is said to be the son of a former jailor.

According to the police, the incident took place on Monday night when the class 10 student was allegedly called by one of the accused, who along with three others took her to a forest and gangraped her.

The car in which the girl was taken had a police logo on it. The car belongs to Jai Prakash Mauya and a probe is on to ascertain how he got the police logo printed on it.

Jai Prakash’s sister had settled in a village in Halia after marriage and he had been visiting her house several times in the last few months during which he befriended the teenager.

An FIR was registered by the victim’s father on Tuesday at Haliya police station under various sections including Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, Inspector Davidar Shukla said.

He said the accused had called the girl’s mother on Monday night at 10 pm but when the girl came out of her house, they forced her in their vehicle and drove towards Halia forest.

Seeing this, the villagers informed the police. When the accused were returning with the girl a few hours later, police caught them and took the five including the victim to the police station, he said.

Mirzapur Superintendent of Police Dharamveer Singh said the four accused and the victim were sent for medical examination.

The investigations are on in this case, he added.