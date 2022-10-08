Unseasonal rain in Delhi: Moderate showers predicted for Sunday

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the national capital recorded 25.3 mm rainfall during the past 24 hours ending at 0830 hrs. Rainfall recorded in the city during the past nine hours ending at 1730 hrs was 30.1 mm.

RK Jenamani, Scientist, IMD, said all 12 stations received rainfall today in Delhi and moderate rainfall will continue till Sunday.

The spell of rain resulted in a dip in temperature as the maximum temperature was recorded at 23.4 degrees Celsius, 10 degrees below normal.

According to the Delhi Traffic Police, traffic was affected on Rohtak Road in the carriageway from Nangloi towards Mundka due to water logging near Rajdhani Park Metro Station.

Traffic was affected on New Rohtak Road in the carriageway from Zakhira towards Anand Parbat due to water logging near Anand Parbat traffic light. The city Traffic Police advised the commuters to avoid all these stretches.

Earlier in the day, the IMD in a tweet said, “Thunderstorm/lightning very likely over Uttarakhand, East Uttar Pradesh and West Madhya Pradesh during 08th–10th; West Uttar Pradesh and East Rajasthan on 08th & 09th; Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi on 08th and East Madhya Pradesh on 11th October, 2022.”

“Isolated very heavy rainfall is very likely over Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh on 08th & 09th; East Rajasthan and West Madhya Pradesh on 08th October, 2022,” the IMD said in another tweet.

For Sunday, the IMD has forecast a generally cloudy sky with light to moderate rain and thundershowers at most places in the national capital.

The MeT Department in its forecast has further said that the maximum and minimum temperatures in Delhi on Sunday would be around 24 and 21 degrees respectively.

The IMD on Friday predicted that the national capital would see similar spells of rain throughout the weekend, adding that moderate rain is also likely through the weekend and Monday may see light showers.