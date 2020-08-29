The central government on Saturday has permitted to resume the metro services in a phased manner as part of the fourth phase of unlocking.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal welcomed the decision of the government by saying, “I am glad that metro has been permitted to start its operations from 7 Sep in a phased manner.”

Apart from resuming the metro services, social and other functions will also be allowed with a limit of 100 people from September 21 in the fourth phase of unlocking.

The rules will be at place till September 30.

However, in the fourth phase, the schools, colleges, swimming pools, indoor theatres will remain closed. Besides, open air theatres will also be permitted to open from September 21.

As per the guidelines, states and Union Territories may permit up to 50 per cent of teaching and non-teaching staff to be called to school for online teaching related work.

In the guidelines for Unlock 3, the government had permitted gyms and yoga institutes based outside containment zones to operate.

India on Saturday crossed the 34 lakh-mark with a spike of 76,472 fresh Coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total tally to 34,63,973, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said.

This is slightly lower than its last surge of over 77,000 cases on Friday, a global record since the outbreak in China’s Wuhan.

A total 1,021 people succumbed to the deadly infection in the same period taking the death toll to 62,550.

Of the total cases, 7,52,424 are active while 26,48,999 people have been cured of the infection.

India though the third worst-hit at present, after the US and Brazil, has been reporting the highest number of daily Coronavirus cases in the world for the last three weeks. No other country has reported such continued surge since the pandemic surfaced in December 2019.