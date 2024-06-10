Union Minister Suresh Gopi denies resignation rumours

Actor-turned-politician and Union Minister Suresh Gopi on Monday denied media reports claiming that he was seeking an ‘exit’ from Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led NDA government, calling them ‘grossly incorrect’.

In a Facebook post, Suresh Gopi expressed his pride in being part of the Modi government’s Council of Ministers and representing the people of Kerala.

His response comes after media reports claimed that the BJP MP from Thrissur has expressed his desire to be relieved of his ministerial duties to concentrate on movies.

Advertisement

“A few media platforms are spreading the incorrect news that I am going to resign from the Council of Ministers of the Modi Government. This is grossly incorrect. It is a matter of pride for me to be in the Council of Ministers of the Modi Government and to represent the people of Kerala. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji, we are committed to the development and prosperity of Kerala,” Suresh Gopi said in a post, attaching his photo with Prime Minister Modi on his Facebook page.

There were reports that he was disappointed after being assigned the position of Minister of State, despite playing a key role in securing a historic victory for the BJP in Kerala.

When summoned to Delhi to be sworn in as a minister, Gopi had informed the BJP central leadership about his previous commitments to complete ongoing film projects.