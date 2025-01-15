Union Minister lays foundation stone for CRC Rehabilitation Centre in Jaipur

Union Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment, Dr Virendra Kumar, on Wednesday laid the foundation stone for the new premises of the Composite Regional Centre (CRC) for the rehabilitation of Divyangs in Jamdoli, Jaipur.

Speaking at the event, Dr Kumar thanked the Rajasthan Government for allocating 2.5 acres of land within the Social Justice Sankul in Jamdoli for the project.

The Minister announced that the CRC building, to be constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 30 crore, will include a Cross-Disability Early Intervention Centre. This facility aims to provide medical and educational support for children with disabilities.

Dr Kumar also emphasized the establishment of the Prime Minister Divyasha Kendra in Jaipur, which will ensure easier access to assistive devices for Divyangs.

He further revealed plans to introduce caregiver training programs at the CRC to equip parents and caregivers with essential skills.

The Minister urged the Rajasthan Government to allocate an additional 2.5 acres of land for expanding the CRC, enabling the development of residential facilities for Divyang students and professionals.

During the event, aids and assistive devices were distributed to Divyang and senior citizen beneficiaries.

Rajasthan Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment, Avinash Gehlot, along with other dignitaries, was also present at the ceremony.