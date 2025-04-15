Logo

# India

Bhilwara emerging as prime textile hub of India, says Giriraj Singh

This spirit of cohesion and synchrony between the Centre and the state was lacking during the previous Congress regime and Bhilwara suffered from this wanting, he asserted.

Statesman News Service | Bhilwara | April 16, 2025 12:18 am

Union Minister for Textiles Giriraj Singh has expressed satisfaction over gradual evolution of Bhilwara into a major textile hub of India.

In brief chat with the media at the sidelines of a programme here Tuesday, Singh said, “I foresee Bhilwara emerging as one of the modern and prime textile and garments manufacturing centers that would have potentials of providing employment to numerous youths.

“However, this will require huge funds for investment – may be to the tune of Rs 30,000 to 60,000 crore. For catering to this huge funds  requirement the Centre and the Rajasthan government are needed to work in cohesion and coordination,” Minister Singh said.

Presently, there is desired rapport and proper coordination among the local MLAs, MP,  the state government and the Centre, Singh quipped.

He also claimed that the next assembly polls in Bihar would bring back the NDA/BJP in power. People in my state are not in the mood to create a West Bengal like situation in Bihar.

The textile minister also participated in a number of programmes in the city.

