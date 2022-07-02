Unfit pilgrims not to be allowed to undertake Amarnath yatra

In a bid to prevent fatalities among Amarnath pilgrims while trekking steep heights enroute to the cave shrine, the J&K government on Saturday ordered that pilgrims found unfit will not be allowed to proceed on the pilgrimage.

Principal secretary Manoj Dwivedi ordered that pilgrims not fit or facing issues should get tests done and should proceed for pilgrimage only if they are fully fit as at high altitudes sudden deaths occur due to co-morbidities. Testing facilities are available at all halting points and camps.

Issuing instructions to medicos posted at all halt, resting points, and base camps, the officer said: “Based on visual screening those who are found to be unfit or not in good shape tests be done for them. This has to be insisted even if the pilgrim is reluctant”.

Meanwhile, in order to provide an opportunity to devotees of Baba Amarnath Ji across the globe who could not come for the Yatra this year, the Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board has extended the online facility for performing virtual Pooja, virtual hawan, prasad booking, etc., so that the devotees have a personalized experience of the godliness and bliss of the holy cave shrine.

It was informed that the devotees can book their Pooja, Hawan, and Prasad online, and priests at the holy cave will offer it in the devotee’s name, besides the Prasad will be subsequently delivered to the doorsteps of the devotees.

On the occasion, CEO, SASB, Nitishwar Kumar noted that the online services can be booked through Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board’s website www.shriamarnathjishrine.com by clicking Book Online Pooja/ Hawan/Prasad link and through the Board’s Mobile application (which may be downloaded through the link https://play.google.com/store/ apps/details?id=com.ncog. shriamarnath , by paying Rs 1100/- for virtual Pooja, Rs. 1100/- for Prasad booking (with 5 gm silver coin of Shri Amarnathji), Rs. 2100/- for Prasad booking (with 10 gm silver coin of Shri Amarnathji ) Rs. 5100/- for the special hawan or combination of any of the above.

The Virtual Pooja or Hawan would be carried out by the Pujaris at the cave shrine by pronouncing the Name and Gotra of the devotee along with chanting Mantras and Shlokas.

‘Maximizing the use of available technology and digitization, the devotees would be let in a virtual online room through Jio meet application wherein they can have a special virtual Pooja and Darshan of Lord Shiva,’ he added.

“We have made an arrangement with the Postal Department for dispatching Prasad within 48 hours,” CEO, SASB said. Once the booking is done, the Shrine Board would share the link and date/time on the registered mobile number/ e-mail id of the devotee, he said.