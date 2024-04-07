Unemployment biggest issue in 2024 Lok Sabha elections: Kharge

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday said that “BJP imposed unemployment” is the biggest issue in the Lok Sabha elections 2024. In a lengthy social media post, the Congress chief said that the rate of youth unemployment under Modi Government has tripled since 2014.

“The biggest issue in these Lok Sabha elections is unemployment, imposed by the BJP. Our Youth are struggling to find jobs, and we are staring at a demographic nightmare,” Kharge said.

The Congress leader claimed that around 30 per cent students across 12 IITs are not getting regular placements.

“Only 20 per cent of 21 IIMs could complete the summer placements so far. If this is the situation in IITs and IIMs, then one can imagine how the BJP has destroyed the future of our Youth across the country,” he added.

Citing International Labour Organisation’s recent India Employment Report, Kharge said that each year, “the country adds around 70–80 lakh youths to the labour force, but between 2012 and 2019, there was almost ZERO growth in employment – just 0.01 per cent!”

Taking a dig at Prime Narendra Modi Minister over his “guarantees”, Kharge said, “‘Modi Ki Guarantee’ about providing 2 Crore Jobs reverberates as a bad dream in the hearts and minds of our Youth!”

He further highlighted the Congress party’s manifesto promise of ‘Yuva Nyay’, saying the grand old party will pay Rs 1 lakh per year to every diploma or degree holder below the age of 25.

“Any diploma or degree holder below the age of 25, will now have a legal right to demand employment and shall be paid at least Rs 1 Lakh per year,” he said, adding the scheme would remove the barriers that separate work and learning.