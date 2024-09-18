Uncertainty, insecurity leading nations to increase defence expenditure: CDS Chauhan

Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan Wednesday observed that there is a growing propensity amongst nations to use force to contain conflicts in this most violent decade since World War II.

”The growing uncertainty and insecurity is leading nations to renew their National Security Strategy and increase expenditure on Defence,” he said while addressing a conclave for Foreign Service Attaches (FSAs) hosted by the Defence Intelligence Agency of Headquarters Integrated Defence Staff. The CDS articulated the importance of Military Diplomacy, wherein the FSAs have a pivotal role to play.

He highlighted four distinct areas of India’s Defence viz operational preparedness, modernisation, transformation and indigenisation. He emphasised the significance of Data Centric Warfare and the role of Artificial Intelligence in revolutionising warfare. The CDS gave an insight into India’s Atmanirbharta for defence capability development and strategic autonomy.

Director General Defence Intelligence Agency (DG DIA) Lt Gen DS Rana apprised the FSAs that India’s Defence Diplomacy was expanding steadily in terms of the nature of activities as well as geographic coverage wherein security cooperation was a key component. He highlighted the vision of Atmanirbharta and indigenisation in Defence and implored upon FSAs to gain first-hand experience in modernisation programmes.

A holistic overview of India’s strategic perspective was given to the FSAs by defence experts.