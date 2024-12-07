Ulemas delegation calls on LG, asks stringent action against illegal infiltrators

A delegation of prominent Ulemas and Muslim residents of the city from Dargah Hazrat Nizamuddin and Basti Hazrat Nizamuddin met Lieutenant Governor (LG) VK Saxena here on Saturday and demanded stringent action against illegal Bangladeshi “infiltrators” in the national capital.

During the meeting, the delegation expressed deep concern about the attacks being undertaken on the Hindu and other minority communities in Bangladesh, the LG office said. They stated that they were worried about the situation of their Hindu brethren and other minorities in Bangladesh, it said.

The delegation urged the LG to take stringent against illegal Bangladeshi infiltrators in Delhi.Besides that, illegal Bangladeshi infiltrators should not be given houses on rent and those houses who have already rented out their premises should evict them. They should not be given employment by any establishment and those who have given employment to them, should remove them.

Advertisement

They also requested the LG to call upon Delhi residents that if they find that any illegal Bangladeshi infiltrators are living in their neighbourhood, they should provide the information in this regard to the police. In addition to that, Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) and Delhi Police be directed to remove illegal infiltrators from roads, footpaths, parks and other government lands, over which they have forcefully encroached, they said.

The delegation also demanded that any documents like Aadhar Card, voter ID, or any other government document acquired illegally by Bangladeshi infiltrators be cancelled immediately. If any Masjid or Madarsa has given shelter to such infiltrators, they should immediately evict them, as per the LG office.

A special drive be launched to identify such infiltrators and they be sent back to Bangladesh, it said.