Ujjwal Nikam likely to be prosecutor in Beed murder case

BJP MLA Suresh Dhas said in Beed on Thursday that Ujjwal Nikam, who was the government prosecutor in the 9/11 attacker Abdul Kasab case, is likely to be made the government prosecutor in the Beed village sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh murder case.

“The Chief Minister has informed me that Ujjwal Nikam is to be appointed as the government prosecutor in the Beed case. I think he will meet Ujjwal Nikam before or after going to Delhi,” BJP MLA Suresh Dhas said.

“Whether or not Minister Dhananjay Munde resigns is an internal issue of the Ajit Pawar-led NCP. Therefore, I will not speak about issues internal to the NCP. However, has the NCP increased pressure on anyone or not? Or is there no pressure on anyone? Senior leaders of the NCP like Sunil Tatkare, Praful Patel and Chhagan Bhujbal should decide about Dhananjay Munde’s resignation,” Suresh Dhas said.

“Even if there is a single mistake by the police in the murder case of Santosh Deshmukh, there will be no mistake in the judicial investigation. So, whoever is behind the murder will get the death penalty. In this case, the boss is not an easy boss. He was using 17 mobile phones. Therefore, the boss can do anything. He was sending money to certain people every month,” BJP MLA Suresh Dhas said.

Meanwhile, the wife of murder accused Valmik Karad, Manjili Karad, has made allegations against BJP MLA Suresh Dhas and MP Bajrang Sonawane at a press conference in Beed on Thursday. She said, “Those who have tried to trap my husband have done so by using MCOCA in the wrong manner. From whom should I seek justice? As a Maratha, I also appeal to my brothers from the Maratha community and brothers of the Vanjari community that I also want justice. I seek justice from Manoj Jarange who is a Maratha reservation activist. Just like you, I am also a Maratha.”

“You have trapped my husband by exposing things step by step through a media trial. I will also begin exposing those who exposed my husband’s affairs step by step in front of the media. I will expose the deeds of BJP MLA Suresh Dhas, Sharad Pawar-led NCP MLA Sandeep Kshirsagar, Sharad Pawar-led NCP Lok Sabha MP Bajrang Sonawane as well as Anjali Damania. I will not stop without bringing out their stories,” Manjili Karad said.

When asked to comment about Manjili Karad’s statements, Suresh Dhas said, “I won’t like to respond to such allegations.”