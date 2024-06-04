UDF leads in Kerala, BJP set to open account in the state

In Kerala, the initial trends indicate that Congress-led UDF is poised for a big victory and the BJP is all set to open its account in the state. The CPI-M –led LDF is trailing behind the BJP.

As of 11 am, the UDF was leading in 17 constituencies, the BJP was leading in 2 constituencies and the LDF was leading in only one seat.

In Alappuzha, Congress general secretary KC Venugopal is leading. KPCC president K Sudhakaran is also leading in Kannur.

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor is trailing in Thiruvananthapuram. Here, Union minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar is leading in Thiruvananthapuram by 8401 votes. In Thrissur, BJP candidate Suresh Gopi was leading by over 25,000 votes