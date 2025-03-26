Left will enter 21st century only in 22nd century: Tharoor on private university bill delay

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Wednesday took a swipe at CPI(M)-led LDF government in Kerala, saying communist parties would eventually enter the 21st century but it may only be in the 22nd century.

The Thiruvananthapuram MP’s comments came following passage of the Kerala State Private Universities (Establishment and Regulations) Bill, 2025 by the Kerala Assembly on Tuesday, signaling a shift from the Left government’s long standing opposition to privatization of education.

Advertisement

Sharing a newspaper report on the passing of the private universities bill, Tharoor wrote in the social media platform X that while the government had finally taken the right step, it had done so after a considerable delay.

Advertisement

“So, Kerala’s LDF government has finally done the right thing by permitting private universities to open in the state. As usual, the decision comes about 15 to 20 years late, which is usually the case with those anchored in 19th century ideology,” he said.

Recalling past instances of resistances by the CPI-M against the technical advancements, Tharoor further said, “Never forget when computers first came to India, communist goons entered public sector offices to smash them. The only parties to object to the introduction of mobile phones in India were also the Communist ones.

“It took them years to realize that the real beneficiary of these changes are the common man for whom they claimed to speak. I am sure they will one day finally enter the 21st century, but it may only be in the 22nd,” he said.

The Kerala Assembly on Tuesday passed the Kerala State Private Universities ( Establishment and Regulations) Bill, 2025, paving the way for setting up of private universities in the state.