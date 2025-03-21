UDF stages walkout in Kerala Assembly over ASHA workers’ protest

The Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) opposition staged a walkout in the Kerala Assembly on Friday, accusing the state government of neglecting the demands of Accredited Social Health Activists (ASHA) workers.

The workers have been on strike outside the Secretariat for the past 40 days, demanding a hike in their honorarium and post-retirement benefits.

Raising the issue in the Assembly, Leader of the Opposition VD Satheesan stated that Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had initially responded positively when the matter was brought to his attention a few days ago.

Subsequent discussions were held with the protesters, but they failed to reach a resolution. He urged the government to continue efforts to address the concerns of the striking ASHA workers.

Responding on behalf of the Chief Minister, Excise Minister MB Rajesh claimed that the negotiations failed due to the “adamant and stubborn” stance of the ASHA workers rather than any fault of the government.

He further alleged that the protest was politically motivated and aimed at pressuring the state government while ignoring the Centre’s role in the issue.

“The Centre is not accurately allocating incentives, nor is it ensuring an increase in them. It is also unwilling to recognize ASHA workers as employees,” Rajesh said.

He accused the protesting ASHA workers of indirectly supporting the Centre by not challenging its stance on these issues.

Following this exchange, the opposition staged a walkout in protest against the government’s handling of the ASHA workers’ strike.

Meanwhile, the ASHA workers’ hunger strike entered its second day on Friday. Having protested outside the Secretariat for the past 40 days, they began a relay hunger strike on Thursday, the 39th day of their agitation.

Representatives of the Kerala ASHA Health Workers Association, including state general secretary MA Bindu, state committee member R Sheeja, and Thiruvananthapuram district committee member Thankamani, are currently leading the hunger strike.