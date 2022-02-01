UCO Bank announces Financial Results for the Quarter Ended 31st December2021

Financial Performance:

Bank has made Net Profit of ` 310.39 Crore during the quarter ended December 2021 as against Net Profit of ` 35.44Crore in the quarter ended December 2020 registering a growth of 775.87%.

Operating Profit of the Bank for the quarter December 2021stoodat ` 1340.30 Crore as against ` 1099.65 Crore for the quarter ended December 2020 registering a growth of 21.88%.

Net Interest Income of the Bank for the quarter ended December 2021 has increased to ` 1762.61 Crore from ` 1407.15Crore for the quarter ended December 2020registering a growth of 25.26%. This is highest Net Interest Income earned by the Bank.

Total Business of the Bank has increased to ` 344321.66Crore as on 31.12.2021 from ` 319218.28 Crore as on 31.12.2020 registering a growth of 7.86%.

Total Deposits of the Bank has increased to ` 218802.52 Crore as on 31.12.2021 from ` 202421.04 Crore as on 31.12.2020 registering a growth of 8.09%.

CASA of the Bank (Domestic) stood at 38.63% as on 31.12.2021.

Savings Deposits of the Bank has increased to ` 74174.27 Crore as on 31.12.2021 from ` 68234.74 Crore as on 31.12.2020 registering a growth of 8.70%.

Total Advances of the Bank stands at ` 125519.13 Crore as on 31.12.2021as against ` 116797.24 Crore as on 31.12.2020 registering a growth of 7.47%.

Gross NPA of the Bank has reduced to ` 10042.41 Crore (8.00%) as on 31.12.2021from ` 11440.47 Crore (9.80%) as on 31.12.2020 and from ` 10909.79 Crore (8.98%) as on 30.09.2021.

Net NPA of the Bank has reduced to ` 3333.59 Crore (2.81%) as on 31.12.2021from ` 3854.33 Crore (3.37%) as on 30.09.2021.

Provision Coverage Ratio of the Bank has increased to 91.30% as on 31.12.2021 from 91.22% as on 31.12.2020 and from 90.02% as on 30.09.2021.