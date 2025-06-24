Bank holds MSME & agri meet

UCO Bank, Salt Lake Zone organised the 3rd and final leg of the MSME, Agri & Resource Carnival in the presence of Avinash Shukla, general manager, HO, digital banking department, Samit Chatterjee, general manager, DIC- North 24-Parganas and Abhijit Bandhopadhyay, general manager, DIC- Howrah.

The event was attended by both existing and prospective customers of UCO Bank.

Mr Shukla chaired the event, articulating the bank’s vision for the agriculture, MSME, and deposit sectors, with special emphasis on digital banking in medium and long-term. His address provided valuable insights into the bank’s commitment to driving growth in these sectors and the role of digitisation in the same.

Furthermore, Mr Chatterjee and Abhijit Bandhopadhyay shared valuable inputs highlighting the state’s efforts in empowering MSME & agri units. Sanction letters for credit facilities to the cumulative tune of Rs 117.79 crore were handed over to MSME & agri units banking with UCO Bank across three legs of the carnival.