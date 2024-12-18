UCC implementation in Uttarakhand deferred to Jan 2025

The Uttarakhand government has deferred the implementation of the much-awaited Uniform Civil Code (UCC) to January 2025. Earlier, it was scheduled to be brought into effect in November 2024 coinciding with the state’s foundation day.

Chief Minister Shri Pushkar Singh Dhami announced on Wednesday that the Uniform Civil Code enacted by the state assembly and ratified by the President of India would be implemented in January 2025. He said preparations have been made to ensure that Uttarakhand becomes the first state in the country to implement UCC after independence.

Speaking to senior government officials at the Uttarakhand Investment and Infrastructure Development Board (UIIDB) meeting at the state secretariat, Dhami said the state government had done its homework to implement the law as per its resolution.

He said after forming his new government in March 2022, it was decided to constitute an expert panel to draft the UCC in the first cabinet meeting. Following a cabinet decision, a five-member experts committee was constituted under the leadership of a retired judge, Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai. Later, Uniform Civil Code Bill 2024 was passed by the State Legislative Assembly on February 7, 2024.

“After getting the assent of the President, it was notified on 12 March 2024. Now that rules for the implementation of the Uttarakhand UCC Act 2024 have also been finalised by another high-level committee formed after the Desai Committee report was submitted, we are ready to bring it on the ground,” said Dhami. He directed the officials to ensure adequate training of the employees concerned and arrange all basic facilities to UCC in effect. The chief minister asked them to ensure that at no cost the general public is at a disadvantage while implementing the UCC and enable as many services online as possible.

Later, coming out of the meeting, the chief minister stated that a portal and a mobile app would also be unveiled soon for the convenience of the people in implementation of the UCC. It is notable that the Dhami Government had earlied planned the implementation of the UCC in October 2024 but it was postponed to November 2024 at the time of celebration of state foundation day. Now, it has been deferred to January 2025.