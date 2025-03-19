Dhami asks officials to mark his 3-year rule as ‘Sewa Diwas’

The Uttarakhand government will celebrate March 23 as Sewa Diwas to commemorate three years of Pushkar Singh Dhami government. The Dhami government-02 took over on March 23, after state assembly polls in 2022.

None other than the chief minister instructed Chief secretary Radha Raturi and other senior government officials to mark the March 23 as ‘Sewa Diwas’ on the occasion of completion of three years of his government. He asked the officials to ensure that the celebration is held at every block of the state where people are informed about the achievements of his government.

Chairing a virtual meeting from Delhi on Wednesday, the chief Minister directed them to hold a three-day celebration and organise different programs from March 22 to March 25. He asked the officials to ensure due public participation in the functions.

He said, “Block level multipurpose camps should be organised to celebrate the completion of three years of the government. Health camps should be held and health related equipment be distributed to the needy people under government schemes. Local public representatives must also be involved in the government functions and camps.”

“People from every section and region of the state should be included in the three-day functions and success stories of those doing remarkable works in different vocations must be informed to the common public,” he added.

The chief minister stated that people must be told about paradigm developmental changes that his government ushered in the state in the past three years. He said his government took several unprecedented decisions coinciding with public sentiments and demands that were taken in these three years of governance in the last three years.

“People of Uttarakhand must be informed about historical enactment of Uniform Civil Code(UCC), strict anti-copying norm, state centric land law and other important decisions and laws made by the state government in the past three years. These have resulted in carving out a nationwide distinct identity for the state of Uttarakhand” added Dhami.