U.S. Mission releases new appointments to meet visa demand

The U.S. Embassy in India opened an additional 250,000 visa appointments for Indian travelers, including tourists, skilled workers, and students.

”The recently released new slots will help hundreds of thousands of Indian applicants take timely interviews, facilitating the travel which is the backbone of the people-to-people ties that underpin the U.S.-India relationship,” a press release issued by the embassy on Monday said.

The U.S. Mission to India has already surpassed one million non-immigrant visa applications for the second consecutive year. ”During our student visa season this summer, we continued to process record numbers, and all first-time student applicants were able to obtain an appointment at one of our five consular sections around India. We are now focused on bringing families together, connecting businesses, and facilitating tourism,” the release said.

More than 1.2 million Indians have traveled to the United States to date in 2024, a 35 per cent increase over the same period in 2023. At least six million Indians already have a non-immigrant visa to visit the United States, and each day, the Mission issues thousands more.

U.S. Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti has noted, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Joe Biden set an ambitious goal to improve and expedite the visa process and I’m proud to say that we have delivered on that promise. Our consular teams at the embassy and four consulates work tirelessly to ensure that we meet the surging demand.”