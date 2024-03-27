Two union ministers, 2 sitting MPs file nominations for Ist phase LS polls in Rajasthan

Two Union Ministers and as many sitting BJP MPs were among scores of candidates who filed their nomination papers on Wednesday for the first phase of Lok Sabha polls slated for April 19 on 12 seats of Rajasthan.

On the last date of filing nomination papers today, a total of 103 nominations were filed, an official spokesman of the Chief Electoral Officer here told reporters. The exact number of candidates who will be contesting polls on 12 LS seats is being tabulated, and will be finalised till late night. Till yesterday, 40 candidates had filed 50 nomination papers.

Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal has filed papers from Bikaner parliamentary seat against Congress’ Govind Ram Meghwal, former Rajasthan Minister.

Advertisement

Union Minister of Labour, Employment and Environment Bhupender Yadav will contest on Alwar seat against Congress’ Lalit Yadav, the sitting MLA in the state.

BJP’s two sitting MPs Sukhbeer Jaunpuria from Tonk-Sawai Madhopur, and Sumedanand Sarswati from Sikar seat will vie against Congress’ Harish Meena, sitting MLA, and CPI-M leader Amraram (INDIA bloc partner) on respective seats.

Sitting MP and BJP’s rebel Rahul Kaswan on the Congress ticket is in contest with BJP’s Devendra Jhanjharia, a paralympian on Churu seat.

BJP’s three new women faces — Priyanka Bailan from Sriganganagar, Manju Sharma from Jaipur, and Indudevi Jatav from Karauli-Dholpur will contest in the poll battle. Congress’ woman candidate Sanjana Jatav will contest against BJP’s Ram Swaroop Koli on Bharatpur seat.

The first phase election will be held on April 19 on Sriganganagar, Bikaner, Churu, Jhunjhunu, Sikar, Jaipur-rural, Jaipur, Alwar, Bharatpur, Karauli-Dholpur, Dausa and Tonk-Sawaimadhopur seats. The last date filing nomination papers ended today at 3 pm. Scrutiny of papers is due tomorrow and the last date for withdrawal is March 30.

The second phase election process for 13 seats, going to vote on April 26, will begin on March 28.