Two security personnel injured in clash with Maoists in Chhattisgarh

Two security personnel sustained severe injuries in a confrontation between security forces and Maoists along the border of Dantewada-Bijapur districts in Chhattisgarh. The incident occurred amidst the security forces’ dedicated efforts to ensure the successful completion of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in the Bastar region.

According to reports, a joint team of police forces from Dantewada, Bijapur and Sukma districts was deployed to conduct search operations in the Purangel and Pidiya region following intelligence inputs on Maoist activity. The situation escalated when the Bijapur police encountered Maoists, resulting in a fierce exchange of gunfire.

Meanwhile, a reinforcement team from Dantewada was en route to support the operation. However, tragedy struck amidst the dense jungles of Pidiya as two soldiers of the Bastar Fighters fell victim to an improvised explosive device (IED) planted by the Maoists. The injured soldiers, identified as Rakesh Markam and Vikas Kumar, were promptly evacuated from the scene and airlifted to Raipur for urgent medical attention. In a daring midnight rescue operation, the police swiftly evacuated the injured soldiers from the dense jungles of Maoist stronghold Pidiya.

In response to the Maoist aggression, the police swiftly retaliated and neutralised two insurgents. The bodies of the deceased Maoists were recovered from the encounter site, underscoring the intensity of the confrontation.

Confirming the incident, Dantewada SP Gaurav Rai reaffirmed the security forces’ commitment to eradicate the Maoist menace.

This incident follows a recent escalation of tensions along the Chhattisgarh border. During a clash just three days earlier, police forces successfully curbed Maoist aggression, resulting in the elimination of two insurgents, including a female Maoist identified as Dodi Lakhe. As authorities intensify efforts to counter the Maoist threat, it is imperative to prioritise the safety and well-being of both civilians and security personnel.