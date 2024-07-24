Sub-jr Men, Women West Zone Hockey: M.P, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh win on Day 1

Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Chhattisgarh scored comprehensive victories in their respective matches in the women’s category, while Chhattisgarh and Maharashtra won in the men’s category on the opening day of the 2nd Hockey India Sub-junior Men & Women West Zone Championship 2024 here on Tuesday.

Hockey Madhya Pradesh began the Zonal Championship with a 13-0 victory against Goans Hockey in the Women’s category at Veer Narmad South Gujarat University Hockey Ground. The goal-scorers for Madhya Pradesh were Sajeda Begum (3’, 25’, 37’), Bhabar Keshar (5’), Captain Tanvi (19’, 21’, 23’, 34’, 52’), Hirva Purohit (22’), Ekta Jakhodiya (23’), Aqsa Khan (47’), and Geethasri Nammi (53’).

In the second match, Maharashtra registered a 4-2 win against Rajasthan in the women’s category. Rawat Anvi (10’, 53’) opened the account for Maharashtra but a quick brace from Lamoria Salini (19’, 25’) turned the table in Rajasthan’s favour.

Advertisement

Hockey Maharashtra fought back through goals from captain Yashasvi Prakash Kubde (25’, 44’) and Rawat Anvi to secure a comeback victory.

Chhattisgarh Hockey defeated Hockey Gujarat 14-1 in the women’s category in the third match of the day. Naina (5’, 10’, 38’), Shyamlee Ray (8’, 40’), Dubee Rawat (24’, 46’, 53’, 56’), Sidar Madhu (26’, 44’, 50’), and Maurya Priyanshi (48’, 60’) got on the scoresheet for Chhattisgarh Hockey while Captain Ghadge Komal (9’) scored the lone goal for Hockey Gujarat.

The men’s category commenced with Chhattisgarh beating Goans Hockey 11-1. Sahu Piyush Kumar (24’, 37’, 39’, 45’, 46’, 49’, 55’) led the goalscoring efforts for Chhattisgarh. He was joined on the scoresheet by Avi Manikpuri (27’, 36’), Kujur Pritam (27’), and Om Kumar Yadav (42’). Gaonkar Ansh Ankush (59’) managed to score a consolation goal for Goans Hockey towards the end of the match.

The last match of the day saw Maharashtra defeat Rajasthan 3-1 in the men’s category. Vijkape Dnyaneshkumar (7’, 38’) and Thakur Siddharth Sachin (60’) scored for Maharashtra while the only goal for Rajasthan was scored by captain Amit Singh (13’).