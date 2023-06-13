Two schoolgirls injured in roof collapses; no loss of life in Doda quake

Two schoolgirls were injured when the roof of a government school collapsed on Tuesday in the Doda town of the Jammu division that was rocked by a 5.4 magnitude earthquake in the afternoon. Fortunately, no loss of life has been reported so far from anywhere.

People rushed out of their houses in panic as tremors were felt in the region.

Reports of damage to government buildings and cracks developed in private houses in the Doda and Kishtwar districts and the sub-district town of Bhaderwah have been received.

Intensity of the earthquake was also felt in other cities and towns of Jammu and Kashmir.

Schoolchildren rushed out of their classes in Doda and Bhaderwah and gathered in the playfields.

Deputy Commissioner, Doda, Vishesh Paul Mahajan said that the two injured girls have been shifted to the hospital.

He said he has received reports of damage to houses and government buildings. Detailed report of the damages has been sought from the respective tehsildars.

Damage to houses has also been reported from the remote areas of Gandoh and Bhallesa.

Deputy commissioner Kishtwar Devansh Yadav said two government high schools in Kishtwar and in Binoon have been damaged due to the earthquake.

The DCs, SSPs and other officers were touring the affected areas to assess the damage and provide relief to the people hit by the earthquake.

DC Doda said he was receiving telephone calls from people from different places about the damage to their property.

The District Red Cross has been asked to provide tents to those whose houses have unsafe.

Initial reports confirmed damage to more than 50 residential houses in three panchayats of Kishtwar where these structures have developed cracks.