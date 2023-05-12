Two-phase 3-tier UP urban local bodies poll result tomorrow

All eyes would be on the results of the three-tier two-phase Uttar Pradesh urban local bodies polls to be announced tomorrow.

New mayors would be elected in Prime Minister Nadrendra Modi, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh’s Lok Sabha constituencies in the Saturday’s counting of votes.

Along with civic polls, votes will also be counted for two assembly seats of Suar in Rampur and Chanbey in Mirzapur Districts where by-elections were held on May 10.

The elections have been termed a semi-final to the 2024 Lok Sabha polls with popularity of the ruling BJP and functioning of the Yogi Adityanath Government being assessed.

The two-phase civic polls were held on May 4 and 11 with around 52 per cent of voters of the total 4.32 crore voters. In the first phase elections were held in 37 districts including 10 mayor seats while in the second phase 38 districts went to the polls along with seven mayoral post.

While polling in 17 municipal corporations to elect mayors and 1,420 ward members were held through EVMs while in the rest it was done through traditional ballot papers.

Elections were also held for 199 Post of the chairman of Nagar Palikar Parishad and its 5327 wards along with 544 post of chairman of Nagar Panchayat and its 7177 ward members.

State chief election Commissioner Manoj Kumar said here on Friday that all arrangements for smooth conduct of counting of votes have been completed.

“While the results of 17 corporations including Mayors would come by the evening as polling had been done through EVMs but counting of votes of Nagar Palika abd Nagar panchayats would conduct in the late evening as polling was done through ballot paper,” he said.

SEC said counting trends would be announced after each round of counting.

Special DG Law and Order Prashant Kumar said elaborate security have been made at all the counting centres. Three layer security corden along with CCTV cameras have been installed at all the counting centres, he said.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath participated in 28 rallies and conferences in the first phase and 22 in the second phase. In total, CM Yogi participated in 50 rallies.

Results of Lucknow, Gorakhpur, Varanasi, Mathura-Vrindavan, Ayodhya, Aligarh, Meerut, Saharanpur, Moradabad, Bareilly, Agra, Firozabad, Jhansi, Prayagraj, Kanpur, Shahjahanpur, Ghaziabad Municipal Corporation will be declared.

In the 2017 elections, in 16 Mayor election ,BJP won 14 while BSP won Meerut and Aligarh. This time Shahjahanpur Mayor seat hS been added.