Two minor sisters found murdered in UP’s Etawah

Two minor sisters were found murdered in Etawah district’s Bahadurpur village in the Balarai police station area, an official said on Sunday.

The two girls were identified as Shilpi (7) and Roshni (5), police said.

A heavy police force has been deployed in the village after the incident, and the police are investigating the matter, they said.

The incident took place on Sunday evening, when Jaiveer, the father of the deceased, who has three daughters and four sons, left with his sons to work in the fields. Anjli (18), Shilpi (7), and Roshni (5) were alone at home. Around 5:30 pm, Anjli left the younger sisters at home and went to the field to put a bundle of fodder. When she came back after about 10 minutes, the sisters were not seen. When she went inside the room, she saw the bodies of both her sisters lying in a pool of blood with their throats slit, the police said.

The police are investigating the cause of the murders, but it is too early to say whether they were committed by someone known to the family or by a stranger, the police said.

