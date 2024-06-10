Juvenile neighbour arrested for sexual assault on minor in Delhi

A minor girl was sexually assaulted in Delhi’s Meharchand Market by her neighbour, for which a juvenile accused has been apprehended, the police said on Monday.

According to the police, the incident came to light on Sunday when they received a PCR call regarding the sexual assault on a seven-year-old girl, who is a resident of Meharchand Market of the Lodhi Colony area in Delhi.

A police team rushed to the spot where the survivor was found with her grandmother. Narrating the ordeal of the victim, the old lady said she was sexually assaulted by a neighbour at his house around 3-4 days ago.

The accused, a sixteen-year-old juvenile, was apprehended by the police as per procedure.

Further, on the basis of the complainant’s statement, a case under section 376AB of the Indian Penal Code and 6 POCSO Act, was registered at the Lodhi Colony Police Station and the Child in Conflict with Law (CCL) boy aged- was apprehended accordingly and was sent to an observation home.

Further investigation into the case is underway.

Meanwhile, towards April-end this year, a six-year-old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted in South Delhi’s Sangam Vihar by her tuition teacher’s son. According to the police, the accused, a 32-year-old man from Sangam Vihar, was apprehended in this connection.

In the month of May, the Metro Rail unit of the Delhi Police apprehended a man for allegedly molesting a minor boy on the train.

On May 3, a minor boy wrote on social media that while travelling by metro to his residence a man started touching him inappropriately after boarding the train at the Rajiv Chowk station. Initially, he thought it was by mistake, but the accused continued to molest him till they reached Kashmere Gate.