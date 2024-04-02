Two members of Khasi Students Union arrested for Ichamati deaths

Two activists of the influential Khasi Students Union (KSU) have been apprehended in connection with the death of two persons in Ichamati near the Indo-Bangladesh border during an anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protest.

Superintendent of Police for East Khasi Hills Rituraj Ravi informed that the suspects, identified as Shambor Shati and Meshadap Sohpen from South Khasi Hills District, were arrested from their homes in Sohra on Monday night. They are currently at the Sadar police station and are expected to appear before the court soon.

The victims, Ishan Singh and Sujit Dutta, who were employed in limestone quarries, were stoned to death on March 27 and their bodies were recovered in Ichamati and Dalda, respectively.

Advertisement

The FIR filed by the bereaved families of the victims implicated the KSU and alleged that the incident preceded an anti-CAA protest in Ichamati.

Meanwhile, the Hynniewtrep Achik National Movement (HANM), a non-governmental organisation from Meghalaya, has filed an FIR against Gopal Dey, President of the Coordination and Welfare Committee (CWC), for naming the KSU activists alleged to be behind the brutal murder. The organization contends that the FIR has been filed against Gopal Dey for the letter sent to Chief Minister Conrad Sangma, accusing the KSU of involvement in the Ichamati incident.