Petrol bomb hurled at police station in Shillong

In the heart of Shillong, unidentified individuals hurled a petrol bomb at the Mawlai police station igniting a police vehicle in flames.

Superintendent of Police of East Khasi Hills Rituraj Ravi said the assailants entered the premises of the Mawlai police station and targeted a police gypsy vehicle with a petrol bomb, resulting in its destruction.

Authorities have registered a case started the investigation into the incident is currently underway while the hunt is on for those responsible for the act.

The incident came close on the heels of the killing of two non-tribals during an anti-CAA protest in Ichamati, leading to the detention of two activists from the influential Khasi Students Union (KSU) on allegations of murder.

Amid these developments, at the Sohra police station, KSU members, along with relatives and supporters, demanded clarification regarding the arrest of the two KSU activists on the night of April 1.

The KSU urged the police to refrain from conducting arrests during nighttime and offered their cooperation in the investigation.

According to KSU leaders, the police justified the arrests as a means to gather further information regarding the Ichamati incident.