Two LeT terrorists escape police custody in Kashmir

Two terrorists of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) on Wednesday escaped police custody in north Kashmir’s Baramulla. Security forces have launched a search operation to nab them.

The terrorists have been identified as Maroof Nazir Soleh and Shahid Showkat Bala. Further details of their escape are awaited.

Meanwhile, a cache of arms, ammunition and explosives has been recovered from a terrorist hideout in the Ramban district of Jammu. The joint operation was launched by the 23 RR of the Indian Army and J&K Police. The operation was led by Major Mayank of 23 RR.

The police said that the operation was launched after information was received through reliable sources regarding the presence of a cache of arms, ammunition and related material in the far flung hilly and forested area of tehsil Khari of Ramban.

Acting swiftly on the input, a joint search operation of J&K Police and 23 RR Army was launched in the forest area and suspected hideout locations were searched which continued till evening during which security forces busted a suspected terrorist hideout.

The recovered ammunition included 256 cartridges of 7.62 mm, 5 magazines of AK-47, 34 cartridges of 9 mm, 2 Pika ammunition, one 52 mm mortar, 4 detonators, 2 identity cards, one light machine gun belt box and several other items.